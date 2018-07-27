Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.58.

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

RWLK opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Rewalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,154.65% and a negative net margin of 360.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. equities research analysts forecast that Rewalk Robotics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rewalk Robotics stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.09% of Rewalk Robotics worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.