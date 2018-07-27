Oppenheimer Comments on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BABA. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Alibaba Group opened at $194.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.