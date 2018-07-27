Open Trading Network Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $32,926.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00018128 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00415432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00172379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029660 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,940,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

