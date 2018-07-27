Open Text Corp (OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 199.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,877,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,938,000 after buying an additional 2,583,964 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 205.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,659,000 after buying an additional 1,365,106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,653,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,647,000 after buying an additional 849,975 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $27,942,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $25,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Open Text traded down $0.21, hitting $38.21, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 40,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.28. Open Text has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $685.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. analysts predict that Open Text will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.1518 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

