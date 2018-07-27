Op Bancorp (OPBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million.

Shares of Op Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.60. 19,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,416. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

OPBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Op Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Op Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

