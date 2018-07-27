One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Major Shareholder David Kanen Acquires 23,731 Shares

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder David Kanen purchased 23,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $63,599.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, David Kanen purchased 3,631 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,259.05.

On Thursday, July 19th, David Kanen purchased 6,469 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,495.95.

On Monday, July 16th, David Kanen purchased 28,694 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,030.52.

On Thursday, July 12th, David Kanen purchased 181,909 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $422,028.88.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 7,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,922. One Group Hospitality Inc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. One Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of One Group Hospitality to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

