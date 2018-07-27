ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,919,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,546,549.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,066. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.04. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

