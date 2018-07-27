Omnicell (OMCL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.07 million.Omnicell also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.90-2.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Omnicell traded up $1.35, hitting $54.00, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 479,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,357. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,650 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $76,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,818 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $149,523.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,872.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,583 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,064 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

