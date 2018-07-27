OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.41 Million Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Target were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

