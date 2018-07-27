OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,167,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,279,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,341,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,207,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,114,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,519,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,263,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,786 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd opened at $78.12 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.