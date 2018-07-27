OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 996.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,103 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,049,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,910,000 after buying an additional 511,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 966.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,852,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,841,000 after buying an additional 8,928,521 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,384,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,921,000 after buying an additional 507,464 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,998,000 after buying an additional 145,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,484,000 after buying an additional 253,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $49.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.36.

In other news, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Jansen sold 29,758 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,562,592.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

