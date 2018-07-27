Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) traded down $0.19, reaching $34.34, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,176. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. equities analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In related news, COO Mark A. Semanie bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $50,677.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $513,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Deadrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at $995,853.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,840 shares of company stock valued at $169,011 and have sold 67,356 shares valued at $2,333,410. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

