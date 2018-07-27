Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.00

News articles about Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ohio Valley Banc earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.5972728359679 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Ohio Valley Banc traded down $2.45, hitting $48.85, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $238.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OVBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

