Oddo Bhf Analysts Give MorphoSys (MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.90 ($109.29).

Shares of MorphoSys opened at €118.90 ($139.88) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €49.63 ($58.39) and a twelve month high of €88.10 ($103.65).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

