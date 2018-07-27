Ocwen Financial (OCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

OCN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,124. The firm has a market cap of $583.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.18. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,933,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

