Octagonal (OCT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Octagonal plc (LON:OCT)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 1,317,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 831% from the average daily volume of 141,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

In other Octagonal news, insider John Gunn acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,854.40).

About Octagonal

Octagonal plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It trades in equities, fixed income, commodities, currencies, and futures through its proprietary online trading platforms, and clearing and safe custody systems; and provides corporate broking and advisory services.

