Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $273.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Oaktree Capital Group traded up $0.80, reaching $42.05, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 335,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,210. Oaktree Capital Group has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OAK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $673,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,931 shares of company stock valued at $161,816 and sold 55,082 shares valued at $2,224,702.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 1,310.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.