NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.81. 49,288,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,982. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $2,998,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

