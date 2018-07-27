Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 3,065 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Paychex by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,689,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 995,527 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 2,082,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,230,000 after acquiring an additional 306,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,070,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,011,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 89,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of Paychex opened at $71.69 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.84%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $31,807.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,911.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $36,240.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,275.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,249. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

