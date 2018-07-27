Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 843,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $37,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sprague Resources opened at $25.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $566.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.67. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprague Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.