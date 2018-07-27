NVR’s (NVR) $2,892.50 Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their $2,892.50 rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a report published on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $3,100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3,450.00.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,422.00.
Shares of NVR opened at $2,845.31 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,584.29 and a 12 month high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.
In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,102.97, for a total value of $2,618,906.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,395.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,264,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $79,704,131. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.
