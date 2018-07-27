NVR’s (NVR) $2,892.50 Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their $2,892.50 rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a report published on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $3,100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3,450.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,422.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $2,845.31 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,584.29 and a 12 month high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,102.97, for a total value of $2,618,906.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,395.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,264,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $79,704,131. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

