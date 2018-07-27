nVent Electric (NVT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. 62,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,772. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a positive rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,477,536.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 698,998 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,663,246.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,892,194 shares of company stock worth $48,477,241 in the last three months.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

