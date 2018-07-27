Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.37

Headlines about Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,671. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.