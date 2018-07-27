NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 131.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 214.3%.

NS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 8,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,374. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.54.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.15 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 413,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,486,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,277,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

