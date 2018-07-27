Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Highland Gold Mining (HGM)

Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of Highland Gold Mining stock opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.87) on Friday. Highland Gold Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 130.36 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.75 ($2.54).
Highland Gold Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.