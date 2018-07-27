Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Highland Gold Mining (HGM)

Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of Highland Gold Mining stock opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.87) on Friday. Highland Gold Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 130.36 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.75 ($2.54).

Highland Gold Mining Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Limited is engaged in establishing a portfolio of gold mining operations within the Russian Federation. The Company operates in four segments: gold production, polymetallic concentrate production, development and exploration, and other. The gold production segment comprises two segments, namely Mnogovershinnoye (MNV) and Belaya Gora (BG).

