Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSTA. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.90) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.22) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.55) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 979 ($12.96) on Tuesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 889.26 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,124 ($14.88).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 8th. The company reported GBX 62.90 ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 62.50 ($0.83) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $7.55.

In other news, insider James Douglas sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.64), for a total value of £22,834.05 ($30,223.76). Also, insider Simon Emeny bought 1,000 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,442.09).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

