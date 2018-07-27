Nucor (NUE) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.16.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor traded up $0.25, reaching $67.81, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 40,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,139. Nucor has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $109,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,563.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $202,412.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,243 shares of company stock worth $8,387,042. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 166.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.