Nucor Co. (NUE) Insider David A. Sumoski Sells 51,238 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) insider David A. Sumoski sold 51,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nucor opened at $67.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Nucor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.