Nucor Co. (NUE) Insider David A. Sumoski Sells 51,238 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) insider David A. Sumoski sold 51,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nucor opened at $67.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Nucor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.
