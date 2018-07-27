NRG Energy (NRG) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.27

News headlines about NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NRG Energy earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.441651486686 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NRG Energy opened at $31.68 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.73. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

