NOW Inc (DNOW) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

DNOW stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NOW Inc has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 0.90.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

