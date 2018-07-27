Novocure (NVCR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of Novocure opened at $36.83 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 3.14. Novocure has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 56.70%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novocure news, insider Yoram Palti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $949,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 70,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,257,980.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,414.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,034,069 shares of company stock worth $30,493,986 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 379.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.