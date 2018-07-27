Novavax (NVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Novavax to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.37.

Shares of Novavax traded down $0.04, hitting $1.17, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,233. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $492.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stanley C. Erck acquired 100,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,660.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Trizzino acquired 50,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,902.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 446,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 105,611 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

