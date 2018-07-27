Novavax (NVAX) and Nantkwest (NK) Financial Comparison

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Novavax has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novavax and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -529.93% N/A -58.74% Nantkwest -254,917.94% -43.71% -37.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Novavax and Nantkwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 3 4 0 2.38 Nantkwest 1 1 0 0 1.50

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $3.51, indicating a potential upside of 190.29%. Nantkwest has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.53%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Nantkwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $31.18 million 14.81 -$183.76 million ($0.63) -1.92 Nantkwest $50,000.00 5,481.92 -$96.42 million ($1.20) -2.93

Nantkwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Nantkwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of Nantkwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novavax beats Nantkwest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company develops respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III clinical trial; older adults in Phase II clinical trial; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I clinical trial. Novavax, Inc. also develops NanoFlu vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults; and Ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial. Its preclinical programs include Zika virus; combination respiratory vaccine candidate to protect against RSV and seasonal influenza, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

