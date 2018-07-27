Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stake Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 255,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $167,204.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,259,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,742. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line opened at $50.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

