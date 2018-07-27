Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE NRE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 284,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,438. Northstar Realty Europe has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. equities research analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northstar Realty Europe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 59,439 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,628,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,420,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 616.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 626,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

