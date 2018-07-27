Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE NRE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 284,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,438. Northstar Realty Europe has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northstar Realty Europe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 59,439 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,628,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,420,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 616.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 626,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Northstar Realty Europe
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.
