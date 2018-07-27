Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of NOC opened at $295.31 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

