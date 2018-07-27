Northpointe Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Northpointe Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,822 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $53.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,000 shares of company stock worth $10,166,000 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

