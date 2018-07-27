Northpointe Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 154,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.18.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $237.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

