Northpointe Capital LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 23.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Entergy opened at $80.43 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

