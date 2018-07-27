Northern Trust (NTRS) Earns Buy Rating from Vining Sparks

Vining Sparks reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

“We believe NTRS remains well positioned to continue growing its net interest income (NII) at a double-digit pace YOY while also driving meaningful growth in its core fee revenues. Thus, we believe, as this fundamental improvement in its core earnings is paired with its recently announced acceleration in capital deployment; NTRS should be able to improve its profitability by over another full percentage point over the next 12 months. As this improvement is realized, NTRS should create over 20% total shareholder returns for investors.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.19.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $111.61 on Monday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Northern Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $753,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $312,797.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,879 shares of company stock worth $5,490,159 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 67,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

