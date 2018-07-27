Northern Trust Corp Has $368,000 Holdings in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (BOMN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 111.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BOSTON OMAHA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $20.64 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 74.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Michael Jeffrey Scholl purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $46,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,575,652 shares of company stock worth $36,716,358. Insiders own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.