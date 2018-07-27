Northern Trust Corp Has $287,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,699 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28,806.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10,090.3% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Several brokerages have commented on OMAB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.