Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St Sells 3,166 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $354,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $348,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Northern Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,158,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,339,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,067 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

