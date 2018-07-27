Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Shares Up 5.6%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. 20,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,793,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 41.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,667,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,455 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,264.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 182,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 35.9% in the first quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,725,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,043 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 58,685 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

