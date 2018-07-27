North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.09% of Hasbro worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 8.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 12.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 25.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of Hasbro opened at $100.86 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

