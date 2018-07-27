Norfolk Southern Corp. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Norfolk Southern in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the railroad operator will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

Norfolk Southern opened at $169.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $172.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $302,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,625.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,885,904,000 after acquiring an additional 329,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,305,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,328,000 after acquiring an additional 74,003 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $144,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $115,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

