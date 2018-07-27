Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) PT Set at €6.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BNP Paribas set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.64).

HEL:NOKIA opened at €4.68 ($5.51) on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

