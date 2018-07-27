Nokia Oyj (NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NOK stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 530,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Santander lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

