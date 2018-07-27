Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 222,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 380,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 367,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 133,606 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 361,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,419 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 53.98%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5348 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

