Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,609,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,292,000 after purchasing an additional 311,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 142,961 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,787,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,498,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 582,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,425,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $53.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

